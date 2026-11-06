Blind Wild Elephant Shot Again in Leg Receives Critical Third Round of Treatment

A wild elephant that had already lost its sight after being shot in both eyes has now suffered yet another injury, this time a gunshot wound to the leg, prompting wildlife officials in Sri Lanka to administer a third round of veterinary treatment to the stricken animal.

A History of Human-Inflicted Suffering

The elephant, whose identity and location have been monitored by wildlife authorities, had previously been blinded by gunshot wounds to both eyes — injuries that left the majestic animal permanently unable to see. Despite this severe disability, the elephant has continued to survive in the wild, navigating its environment without the use of sight.

However, the animal's ordeal has deepened following the discovery of a fresh gunshot wound to its leg, raising serious concerns among conservationists and wildlife officials about the repeated targeting of the animal by humans.

Officials Respond With Urgent Medical Care

Sri Lanka's Department of Wildlife Conservation dispatched a veterinary team to locate and treat the injured elephant. The treatment administered addressed the leg wound, continuing what has now become an ongoing medical effort to keep the animal alive and reduce its suffering.

Wildlife officials have expressed deep concern over the repeated violence inflicted upon the elephant, describing the case as a troubling example of the dangers wild animals face due to human conflict.

Growing Concern Over Human-Elephant Conflict

Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest populations of Asian elephants in the world, but the species faces mounting pressure from habitat loss, agricultural encroachment, and escalating conflict with local communities. Farmers and villagers frequently resort to harmful methods — including the use of firearms — to drive elephants away from crops and settlements.

Sri Lanka has an estimated wild elephant population of around 7,500 individuals.

Human-elephant conflict results in the deaths of dozens of elephants and humans annually.

Shooting, hakka patas (jaw bombs), and electrocution are among the illegal methods used against elephants.

Calls for Accountability

Wildlife conservationists have called on authorities to investigate who is responsible for the repeated shootings of this particular elephant and to pursue legal action under Sri Lanka's Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, which prohibits the harm or killing of wild elephants.

The repeated targeting of this already blind and vulnerable elephant is a deeply disturbing act of cruelty that demands a thorough investigation and firm legal consequences.

The elephant's condition is being closely monitored, and wildlife officials say they remain committed to providing ongoing care to give the animal the best possible chance of survival despite its grave and compounding injuries.

Related Video