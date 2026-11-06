Amazing Race US Contestants Offer Rare Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Sri Lanka Filming

Sri Lanka's stunning landscapes and vibrant culture took centre stage on American reality television as contestants from the 39th season of the popular CBS series The Amazing Race shared exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from their time on the island during Episode 7 of the competition.

Sri Lanka Through the Lens of Reality TV

Competing duo Daisha and Dalton, who have captured the attention of viewers throughout the season, gave fans an intimate look at what it was truly like to race through Sri Lanka during the episode's filming. The pair shared personal accounts and candid moments that did not make it to the final broadcast, offering a broader picture of their experience navigating one of South Asia's most picturesque destinations.

The episode brought renewed international attention to Sri Lanka as a premier travel and filming destination, showcasing the country's rich heritage, natural beauty, and welcoming communities to a large American viewership.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Global Profile

Sri Lanka has increasingly attracted international film and television productions in recent years, and an appearance on a globally recognised programme such as The Amazing Race is widely seen as a significant promotional opportunity for the country's tourism sector.

The contestants' behind-the-scenes revelations highlighted the warmth of local interactions and the logistical challenges of competing in an unfamiliar environment, painting a colourful portrait of life on the ground in Sri Lanka for an international audience.

For Sri Lankan viewers and tourism stakeholders, the episode and its accompanying social media coverage serve as a timely reminder of the island's immense appeal to travellers and content creators from around the world.

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