Signal System Failure Between Fort and Maradana Brings Colombo Train Services to a Halt

Train operations across Colombo ground to a standstill this afternoon after heavy rainfall triggered a signal system failure between Colombo Fort and Maradana railway stations.

The disruption, which occurred on November 6, affected all train movements along the critical stretch connecting the two stations, causing significant delays and inconvenience for commuters during what is typically a busy period of the day.

Rainfall Blamed for Technical Breakdown

Authorities indicated that the intense downpour that swept across Colombo was the primary cause of the signal malfunction. The failure of the signalling infrastructure between Fort and Maradana — two of the busiest and most strategically important stations in the national rail network — effectively brought operations to a complete halt, as trains were unable to proceed safely without functioning signals.

Commuters Left Stranded

The breakdown caused widespread disruption for passengers who rely on the rail network for their daily commute. Trains on multiple lines that pass through the Fort-Maradana corridor were affected, leaving many commuters stranded at platforms across the city.

The incident once again highlights the vulnerability of Sri Lanka's ageing railway infrastructure to adverse weather conditions, with calls likely to grow louder for modernisation of the country's rail signalling systems to prevent similar occurrences in the future.