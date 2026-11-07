Government Moves to Reclaim Control of SLIIT Through Mahapola Fund Cabinet Proposal

A Cabinet paper has been formally submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers seeking to bring the management of the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) back under the authority of the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund, according to official sources.

Background to the Move

SLIIT, one of Sri Lanka's leading private degree-awarding institutions specialising in information technology and related disciplines, was originally established under the umbrella of the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund. Over time, however, its administrative management shifted away from direct oversight by the Fund, prompting calls for a restoration of that original governance structure.

The submission of the Cabinet paper signals a renewed effort by the government to reassert public institutional control over the university, which has grown significantly in scale and national importance since its founding.

Significance of the Proposal

If approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, the move would represent a notable shift in how one of the country's most prominent technology-focused higher education institutions is governed. Supporters of the proposal argue that bringing SLIIT back under the Mahapola Fund's management would strengthen accountability and ensure that the institution's direction remains aligned with broader national education policy goals.

The Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund has long played a vital role in supporting tertiary education in Sri Lanka, providing scholarships and financial assistance to thousands of undergraduates across the country each year.

Next Steps

The Cabinet paper is expected to be taken up for consideration at an upcoming Cabinet meeting, after which ministers will deliberate on the proposal and determine whether to grant approval for the management transition to proceed. Further details regarding the timeline and specific administrative arrangements are anticipated to be made public following the Cabinet's decision.

This development is being closely watched by stakeholders in Sri Lanka's higher education sector, particularly those concerned with the governance and long-term strategic direction of the country's leading technology institutions.

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