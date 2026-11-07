Former Foreign Minister Bogollagama Back Behind Bars After Failing to Meet Bail Conditions

Former Foreign Minister Rohitha Bogollagama has been remanded back to prison after failing to satisfy the bail conditions set by the Colombo High Court in relation to a corruption case against him.

Bail Conditions Left Unfulfilled

Colombo High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela had previously granted bail to Bogollagama when the case came up for hearing. However, the former minister was unable to meet the conditions attached to that bail order, resulting in his return to custody.

Bogollagama, who served as Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, was taken back into detention yesterday following confirmation that the stipulated requirements had not been fulfilled within the required timeframe.

Corruption Case Continues

The case against the former senior government official remains before the Colombo High Court, where proceedings are ongoing. His failure to comply with the court-imposed bail conditions has drawn renewed public attention to the matter.

Bogollagama is among a number of former high-ranking officials who have faced legal scrutiny in connection with corruption-related charges in recent years, as Sri Lanka continues efforts to hold public figures accountable through the judicial process.

Further updates on the case are expected as court proceedings continue in the coming weeks.

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