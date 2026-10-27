Mbappé Loses Chinese Sponsors and Issues Apology After Mao Zedong Comment Sparks Fury

Real Madrid and France football superstar Kylian Mbappé has found himself at the centre of an international controversy after remarks he made about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong provoked a significant backlash, leading to the termination of sponsorship deals with several Chinese brands and prompting the player to issue a public apology.

Comments That Ignited the Storm

The controversy erupted after Mbappé made comments referencing Mao Zedong, the founding father of the People's Republic of China, who remains a deeply revered and politically sensitive figure in the country. The remarks were perceived as disrespectful by Chinese audiences and triggered a swift and fierce reaction across Chinese social media platforms, where calls for a boycott of the French forward grew rapidly.

Chinese Sponsors Cut Ties

In response to the public uproar, a number of Chinese brands associated with Mbappé moved quickly to distance themselves from the footballer. The sponsorship terminations represent a notable commercial blow for one of the world's highest-profile and highest-earning athletes, underlining how sensitive political and historical figures remain in the Chinese market.

The episode serves as a stark reminder to global sports personalities of the immense commercial risks that accompany careless remarks touching on the history and leadership of the world's most populous nation, where brands and corporations are under constant pressure to align with officially sanctioned viewpoints.

Mbappé Offers Apology

Facing mounting pressure from sponsors and widespread condemnation online, Mbappé issued a formal apology. The 25-year-old expressed regret over any offence caused by his words and sought to clarify that no disrespect towards China or its people was intended.

The apology was seen as a necessary step to contain the reputational and financial damage stemming from the controversy, though it remains to be seen whether the response will be sufficient to repair his standing among Chinese fans and corporate partners.

Wider Implications for Global Athletes

This incident joins a growing list of cases in which international sports stars and celebrities have faced severe commercial consequences in China following remarks deemed politically offensive. The Chinese market represents enormous commercial value for global athletes, making the stakes of such controversies exceptionally high.

Mbappé is one of the most marketable footballers in the world, having joined Real Madrid in a high-profile transfer.

China is considered one of the most lucrative and rapidly growing markets for football merchandise and sponsorships globally.

Several high-profile athletes and celebrities in recent years have lost Chinese endorsements over politically sensitive comments.

As Mbappé works to manage the fallout, the episode is expected to prompt greater caution among sports agents and marketing teams advising top-tier athletes on public communications involving China.

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