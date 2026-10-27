Sri Lanka's Central Bank Building Reserves Cautiously to Protect Rupee Stability, Governor Says

Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor has assured that efforts to rebuild the country's foreign exchange reserves are being conducted with careful consideration, ensuring the process does not place undue pressure on the Sri Lankan rupee.

The statement comes as Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis that gripped the island nation in recent years, during which foreign reserves fell to critically low levels, making it difficult to fund essential imports.

A Measured Approach to Reserve Accumulation

The Central Bank chief emphasised that reserve building is not being pursued aggressively or at the expense of exchange rate stability. Instead, the monetary authority is adopting a measured and deliberate strategy that balances the need to strengthen the country's external buffer while safeguarding the value of the rupee in currency markets.

Rebuilding foreign reserves has been a key priority for Sri Lanka as part of its ongoing recovery programme, with adequate reserves considered essential for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring the country can meet its external obligations going forward.

Why Reserve Levels Matter

Foreign exchange reserves serve as a critical financial cushion for any nation, enabling it to stabilise its currency during periods of volatility, pay for imports, and service external debt. Sri Lanka's reserves had dwindled to dangerously low levels at the height of the economic crisis, contributing to fuel, medicine, and food shortages that severely impacted the lives of ordinary citizens.

Since then, the country has been working under an International Monetary Fund programme to restore macroeconomic stability, with reserve accumulation forming a central component of those efforts.

Balancing Growth and Stability

Analysts have noted that striking the right balance between rebuilding reserves and avoiding currency depreciation is a delicate task. Purchasing foreign exchange aggressively in the open market can weaken the local currency, driving up import costs and reigniting inflationary pressures — concerns that remain particularly sensitive for Sri Lankan households still feeling the after-effects of the crisis.

The Central Bank's reassurance is likely to be welcomed by businesses and consumers alike, as confidence in the stability of the rupee remains an important factor in sustaining the broader economic recovery currently underway in Sri Lanka.

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