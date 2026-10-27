Sri Lanka Cricket Cracks Down With Random Drug and Alcohol Testing in Major Discipline Overhaul

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken a firm stance on player conduct, announcing the introduction of random alcohol and drug testing as part of a sweeping new disciplinary framework targeting national cricketers.

A New Era of Accountability

The governing body confirmed that the testing measures form a central pillar of a broader set of fitness and behavioural standards that players will now be required to uphold. The move signals a significant shift in how SLC intends to manage professionalism within the national setup, reflecting growing concerns about discipline both on and off the field.

Random testing means players will have no advance warning before being assessed, ensuring that compliance cannot be selective or timed. Officials at SLC have made clear that no individual will be exempt from the new protocols, regardless of seniority or standing within the squad.

Part of Wider Fitness and Conduct Standards

The alcohol and drug testing policy sits alongside tightened fitness requirements that have also been introduced for national players. Together, these measures represent one of the more comprehensive disciplinary overhauls the organisation has undertaken in recent years.

SLC's decision comes amid persistent public and media scrutiny over the conduct and physical conditioning of Sri Lankan cricketers, particularly following a series of inconsistent performances at the international level.

What This Means for Players

All national players will be subject to unannounced alcohol and drug screening

Stricter fitness benchmarks have been set as part of the same disciplinary package

The measures apply regardless of a player's experience or reputation within the squad

Sri Lanka Cricket's introduction of random testing marks a turning point in the board's approach to player welfare and professional standards.

Raising the Bar

Cricket administrators across the world have increasingly adopted zero-tolerance policies towards substance use among elite athletes, and SLC's latest move brings Sri Lanka in line with practices seen in other major cricketing nations. For a team aiming to restore its reputation on the global stage, ensuring that players meet the highest standards of fitness and discipline off the field is seen as equally important as performance during matches.

The cricketing community in Sri Lanka will be watching closely to see how rigorously these new measures are enforced and whether they translate into a more cohesive and professionally managed national team in the months ahead.

Related Video