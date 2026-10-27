Sri Lanka Cabinet Greenlights Lease of 15 State Plantation Properties to Private Sector

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has given its approval to lease out 15 state-owned plantation properties to private investors, in a move aimed at unlocking the economic potential of assets that have long remained idle or underutilised.

What Is Being Leased?

The properties earmarked for leasing span a diverse range of assets, including agricultural lands, picturesque estate bungalows and dormant factories that have been largely inactive under state management. The decision signals a broader government push to bring private sector dynamism to bear on plantation-sector holdings that have failed to generate meaningful returns for the public purse.

A Strategic Shift in Plantation Management

Sri Lanka's plantation sector has historically been a cornerstone of the national economy, built on tea, rubber and coconut cultivation. However, a significant number of state-held properties within this sector have deteriorated or remained unproductive over the years, representing lost economic opportunity at a time when the country is actively seeking avenues for revenue generation and growth.

By opening these properties to private investment through leasing arrangements, the government hopes to revitalise underperforming assets, attract capital and potentially create employment opportunities in plantation regions.

Cabinet's Endorsement

The Cabinet's approval marks a key policy milestone, reflecting the administration's commitment to leveraging public assets more effectively. Officials have indicated that the leasing model — rather than outright sale — allows the state to retain ownership while enabling private operators to develop and manage the properties commercially.

15 state plantation properties approved for leasing

Assets include agricultural lands, estate bungalows and inactive factories

Properties classified as underutilised under current state management

Leasing model preserves state ownership while inviting private investment

Broader Economic Context

The decision comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery journey following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Maximising returns from state assets has been identified as a critical component of fiscal consolidation efforts, and the plantation sector — with its vast land holdings — presents considerable untapped potential.

Stakeholders in the plantation industry and economic analysts are expected to watch closely how the leasing process is structured, particularly regarding terms, transparency and the safeguarding of workers' rights on the affected estates.