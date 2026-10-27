Former LTTE Member Deported From India Arrested Upon Arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport

A former member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was taken into custody by Sri Lankan authorities immediately upon his arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), after being deported from India following the completion of a ten-year prison sentence served there.

Arrest at the Airport

The suspect, identified as a former cadre of the now-defunct Tamil Tiger militant organisation, was intercepted by security officials at BIA as he stepped off the flight from India. Authorities had been alerted to his arrival in advance, enabling them to act swiftly and detain him without incident.

The arrest was carried out in coordination with relevant law enforcement and intelligence agencies, who confirmed that the individual had previously been convicted and imprisoned in India, where he served the full ten-year term handed down by the Indian judiciary.

Background

The LTTE, which waged a decades-long armed insurgency seeking a separate Tamil homeland in northern Sri Lanka, was militarily defeated by Sri Lankan security forces in May 2009. The organisation remains proscribed in Sri Lanka, India, and several other countries around the world.

Former members of the group who fled to or were apprehended in India have periodically faced prosecution under Indian law, particularly in relation to the 1991 assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, as well as other offences linked to the organisation's activities.

Investigation Ongoing

Sri Lankan authorities have confirmed that the arrested individual is currently in custody and that an investigation is underway. Officials have not yet disclosed the specific charges he is expected to face domestically, though former LTTE members returning to the country have in the past been subject to questioning and legal proceedings under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act and related legislation.

The case is being closely monitored by security agencies, given the continued sensitivity surrounding former militant operatives and the broader reconciliation process that Sri Lanka has been pursuing in the years since the end of the civil war.