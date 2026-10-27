Sri Lanka Moves to Shield Children from Social Media Dangers with New Legislation

Government Plans Legal Framework to Combat Online Exploitation of Minors

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce new legislation aimed at protecting children from exploitation on social media platforms, as authorities respond to growing concerns over the safety of minors in the country's rapidly expanding digital landscape.

The planned laws signal a significant step by the Sri Lankan government to address the increasing vulnerability of children to online dangers, including predatory behaviour, harmful content, and various forms of digital abuse facilitated through social media channels.

A Pressing Need in the Digital Age

With internet access and smartphone usage rising steadily across Sri Lanka, children are spending more time than ever on social media platforms. While these tools offer educational and social benefits, they also expose young users to serious risks that existing laws have struggled to adequately address.

Authorities have acknowledged that the current legal framework has not kept pace with the evolving nature of online threats targeting children, making new and targeted legislation a matter of urgency.

What the New Laws Are Expected to Address

While full details of the proposed legislation are yet to be formally announced, the measures are broadly expected to tackle key areas of concern, including:

Online grooming and predatory behaviour targeting minors

Exploitation and abuse facilitated through social media platforms

Exposure of children to harmful or inappropriate digital content

Accountability of social media companies operating within Sri Lanka

Broader Child Protection Efforts

This legislative push forms part of a wider national commitment to strengthening child protection mechanisms in Sri Lanka. Child rights advocates and civil society organisations have long called for robust legal safeguards that reflect the realities of the digital environment in which today's children are growing up.

The introduction of such laws would place Sri Lanka alongside a growing number of countries that have moved to regulate social media's impact on young users, recognising that voluntary measures by technology companies alone have proven insufficient.

Further details on the scope, timeline, and implementation of the proposed legislation are expected to be disclosed as the process moves forward in Parliament.