Cabinet Grants Rs. 5 Million Compensation to Families of Prison Officers Killed in Negombo Clashes

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved special compensation payments of Rs. 5 million each for prison officers who lost their lives during violent clashes at the Negombo Prison, according to an official government announcement.

Cabinet Decision on Special Compensation

The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting, with ministers agreeing that the families of the fallen officers deserved formal recognition and financial support in the wake of the deadly confrontations that took place at the facility.

The approved compensation package underscores the government's acknowledgement of the dangers faced by prison service personnel, particularly during episodes of inmate unrest that can rapidly escalate into life-threatening situations.

Background on the Negombo Prison Clashes

The Negombo Prison has been the scene of serious disturbances that resulted in fatalities among the officers deployed to maintain order within the facility. Such incidents have drawn widespread attention to the working conditions and safety challenges confronting Sri Lanka's prison service staff.

Government's Commitment to Prison Officers

By sanctioning these payments, the Cabinet has signalled its intent to provide meaningful relief to the bereaved families of officers who died in the line of duty. The move is also expected to serve as a gesture of solidarity with the broader prison service workforce across the country.

Compensation amount: Rs. 5 million per officer killed

Approved by: The Cabinet of Ministers

Beneficiaries: Families of prison officers who died in the Negombo clashes

The government has not yet indicated whether additional welfare measures for injured officers or broader prison reform initiatives would follow this decision, though advocacy groups representing prison staff are expected to continue pressing for improved safety protocols and working conditions nationwide.