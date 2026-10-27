Cyclone Arnab's Grip on Sri Lanka Set to Loosen From Wednesday

The adverse weather conditions brought on by Cyclone Arnab are expected to gradually ease across Sri Lanka from Wednesday onwards, bringing relief to communities that have been battered by the storm's effects in recent days.

Storm's Influence Begins to Wane

Meteorological authorities have indicated that the worst of Cyclone Arnab's impact on the island is anticipated to subside as the week progresses, with conditions forecast to improve significantly from the middle of the week. Residents who have endured heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas are likely to see a return to more settled weather in the coming days.

Caution Still Advised

Despite the projected improvement, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant until conditions fully stabilise. Coastal communities in particular are being advised to exercise caution, as residual swells and unsettled weather may persist even as the cyclone's direct influence diminishes.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting multiple parts of the country

Coastal areas and fishing communities have been among the most exposed to the storm's impact

Authorities expect a gradual and steady improvement from Wednesday

Public Urged to Stay Alert

Sri Lankans are encouraged to continue monitoring official weather updates and to heed any advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology and relevant disaster management authorities as the situation evolves. While the easing of Cyclone Arnab's impact is a welcome development, officials stress that caution should be maintained until a full all-clear is given.