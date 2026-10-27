Cabinet Greenlights $60 Million OPEC Fund Loan to Power Mahaweli Development Project's Second Phase

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for a loan of 60 million US dollars from the OPEC Fund for International Development to finance the second phase of a major Mahaweli water resource development project, in a move expected to bolster the country's agricultural and irrigation infrastructure.

A Strategic Investment in Water Resource Development

The Cabinet's decision marks a significant step forward in Sri Lanka's efforts to modernise and expand its water management capabilities under the broader Mahaweli development programme, one of the island nation's most ambitious and long-standing infrastructure initiatives. The infusion of foreign funding is anticipated to accelerate progress on works that had been pending under the project's second phase.

The OPEC Fund for International Development, a multilateral financial institution that provides development financing to lower- and middle-income countries, will serve as the lending body for this arrangement. The approval signals continued confidence from international development partners in Sri Lanka's infrastructure agenda as the country pursues economic recovery.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Agricultural Sector

The Mahaweli development programme has historically played a central role in transforming Sri Lanka's rural landscape, channelling water resources to support farming communities across the dry zone and improving livelihoods for thousands of families. The second phase is expected to build upon this foundation, strengthening irrigation networks and water supply systems that are vital to the nation's food security.

With Sri Lanka still navigating its path toward economic stabilisation following the unprecedented financial crisis of recent years, investments in productive infrastructure such as this are viewed as critical to sustaining long-term growth and rural development.

Cabinet Approval Paves the Way Forward

The granting of Cabinet approval is a necessary procedural step that enables the government to formally proceed with loan negotiations and disbursement arrangements with the OPEC Fund. Authorities are expected to move forward with project implementation timelines following the completion of requisite formalities.

The development is likely to be welcomed by farming communities and provincial stakeholders in areas served by the Mahaweli river system, who stand to benefit directly from improved water distribution and irrigation facilities once phase two works are underway.