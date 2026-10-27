Opposition to Push Revised No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Wickramaratne on November 3

Parliamentary Showdown Set for November 3

A debate on a revised no-confidence motion targeting Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne is scheduled to take place on November 3, with the Opposition set to formally submit the motion ahead of the sitting.

Opposition Moves Against the Speaker

The move marks a significant escalation in parliamentary tensions, as Opposition parties have opted to revise and resubmit their no-confidence motion against Speaker Wickramaratne following earlier procedural developments in the House.

The debate is expected to draw considerable attention both within Parliament and among the broader public, given the rare nature of a no-confidence motion being brought against the Speaker — one of the highest constitutional offices in Sri Lanka's legislature.

What a No-Confidence Motion Means

A no-confidence motion against a Speaker, if passed by a majority of Members of Parliament, would effectively compel the Speaker to vacate the position. Such motions are considered extraordinary measures and reflect deep political disagreements between the ruling side and the Opposition.

The revision of the motion suggests that Opposition lawmakers have refined their grounds and arguments ahead of the November 3 debate, signalling their intent to mount a more robust challenge.

Political Significance

Political analysts are watching the development closely, as the outcome of the debate could have wider implications for the balance of power within Parliament and the functioning of Sri Lanka's democratic institutions. The sitting is likely to attract strong attendance from all sides of the House as the debate unfolds.

Related Video