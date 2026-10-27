Anuradhapura Court Orders Charges Against Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Chief Kapu Mahatha Over Wildlife Meat

The Anuradhapura Additional Magistrate has ordered charges to be filed against the chief Kapu Mahatha of the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in connection with the possession of wild animal meat, marking a significant legal development involving one of Sri Lanka's most sacred Buddhist sites.

Court Orders Filed Against Senior Religious Official

Additional Magistrate Dasuni Hapuarachchi issued the order on October 26, 2026, directing the Range Forest Officer of the Ritigala Wildlife Office to proceed with formal charges against the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi's chief custodian over alleged violations related to wild animal meat.

The Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, located in Anuradhapura's ancient sacred precinct, is one of the holiest sites in Sri Lanka and the Buddhist world, believed to be grown from a sapling of the original Bodhi tree under which the Buddha attained enlightenment. The involvement of its chief Kapu Mahatha in such proceedings has drawn considerable public attention.

Wildlife Law at the Centre of the Case

The case falls under Sri Lanka's wildlife protection legislation, which strictly prohibits the possession, consumption, and trafficking of meat obtained from protected wild animals. The Ritigala Wildlife Office, which oversees conservation enforcement in the North Central Province, has been tasked with carrying forward the legal action following the magistrate's directive.

Violations of wildlife protection laws in Sri Lanka can carry serious penalties, including imprisonment and substantial fines, reflecting the country's broader commitment to protecting its rich biodiversity.

Public Reaction and Significance

The case is expected to attract widespread attention given the prominent religious stature of the accused. The Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi is administered by a dedicated custodial body, and its chief Kapu Mahatha holds a position of deep reverence among Sri Lankan Buddhists.

Legal proceedings are expected to continue before the Anuradhapura Additional Magistrate's Court in the coming weeks as authorities move to formally present the charges outlined in the court's order.

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