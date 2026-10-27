President Orders Fast-Track Expansion of Passenger Capacity at Bandaranaike International Airport

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued direct instructions to relevant officials to accelerate ongoing development projects designed to increase passenger handling capacity and enhance facilities at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

The directive underscores the government's commitment to modernising Sri Lanka's primary gateway for international travellers, as the country works to position itself as a competitive destination in the region's growing aviation sector.

Urgent Push to Upgrade Airport Infrastructure

The President's order signals a heightened sense of urgency surrounding infrastructure improvements at the country's busiest airport, which serves as the main entry and exit point for millions of passengers annually. Officials have been tasked with ensuring that expansion initiatives are brought to completion without further delay.

Katunayake's Bandaranaike International Airport has long faced pressure to keep pace with rising passenger numbers, particularly as Sri Lanka seeks to revive and grow its tourism and trade sectors following years of economic turbulence.

Strategic Importance for Sri Lanka's Economy

Improving airport capacity is seen as a critical step in supporting the nation's broader economic recovery, with tourism playing a central role in the government's development agenda. A more efficient and spacious airport is expected to:

Accommodate increasing volumes of international travellers

Improve the overall passenger experience and Sri Lanka's global image

Attract new airline routes and boost connectivity

Support growth in trade, logistics, and related industries

Industry stakeholders and tourism sector representatives have long advocated for faster progress on airport development projects, arguing that bottlenecks at Katunayake risk undermining the country's ability to capitalise on renewed interest from international visitors.

Government Signals Commitment to Timely Delivery

President Dissanayake's direct involvement in monitoring the progress of these projects reflects the administration's recognition that world-class aviation infrastructure is a prerequisite for sustainable economic growth. Officials are now expected to provide timely updates on milestones and ensure that resources are allocated effectively to meet the accelerated timeline.

Further details regarding specific project phases, completion deadlines, and the extent of the capacity upgrades are anticipated to be released by the relevant authorities in the coming weeks.