Viral Image of Rs. 10,000 Sri Lankan Banknote Exposed as Fake — Fact-Checkers Confirm It Is a Digitally Altered Rs. 1,000 Note

A digitally manipulated image purporting to show a brand-new Rs. 10,000 Sri Lankan banknote has been circulating widely on social media, prompting concern and confusion among the public. Fact-checkers have now confirmed that the image is entirely fabricated — created by altering an existing Rs. 1,000 note rather than depicting any genuine new currency issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

What Is Being Shared Online?

The image, which spread rapidly across WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, appears at first glance to show an official high-denomination banknote bearing the value of Rs. 10,000. Many users shared the image with the assumption — or the claim — that the Central Bank had introduced a new note of that value into circulation.

The Verdict: Digitally Edited and Misleading

Upon close examination, fact-checkers determined that the viral image is nothing more than a digitally edited version of the existing Rs. 1,000 Sri Lankan banknote. Key design elements, security features, and visual characteristics of the Rs. 1,000 note were identified beneath the altered numerals and text. No credible announcement from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka supports the claim that a Rs. 10,000 note has been introduced.

No Official Confirmation from the Central Bank

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has made no official statement, press release, or public announcement regarding the introduction of a Rs. 10,000 denomination banknote. Any such significant monetary development would ordinarily be accompanied by a formal public notice and wide media coverage through official channels.

Why This Matters

The spread of misinformation about currency can have real consequences, including:

Public confusion about legitimate legal tender

Potential exploitation by bad actors seeking to deceive individuals in financial transactions

Erosion of public trust in official monetary institutions

A Reminder to Verify Before Sharing

Members of the public are strongly advised to verify any claims about new currency notes directly through the Central Bank of Sri Lanka's official communications before accepting or sharing such information.

Sri Lankans are encouraged to exercise caution when encountering viral images or claims related to financial matters, and to consult credible, official sources before drawing conclusions or forwarding content to others. When in doubt, verification is always the responsible course of action.

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