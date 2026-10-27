Namal Rajapaksa's Counsel Pleads for Bail Citing Serious Illness of Both Parents

President's Counsel Ali Sabry, representing remanded Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, has made a formal appeal before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court seeking bail for his client, citing the serious health conditions of Namal's parents as a key ground for release.

Bail Application Filed on Humanitarian Grounds

The senior defence counsel presented the deteriorating health of both of Namal Rajapaksa's parents as a compelling humanitarian reason for the court to consider granting bail to the detained lawmaker. The application underscores the personal circumstances of the accused as grounds beyond the legal merits of the case itself.

Namal Rajapaksa, a sitting Member of Parliament and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been held on remand as proceedings continue before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court. His legal team is pressing for his temporary release, arguing that the gravity of his parents' medical situations warrants urgent consideration.

High-Profile Legal Representation

The engagement of President's Counsel Ali Sabry, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent legal figures, signals the significance the defence team is placing on securing Namal's release at the earliest opportunity. Sabry's appearance before the magistrate drew considerable attention to the proceedings.

The court is expected to deliberate on the bail application, weighing both the legal circumstances surrounding the case and the personal grounds put forward by the defence. A ruling on the matter is anticipated in due course as the case continues to attract widespread public interest across the island.

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