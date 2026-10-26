Sajith Premadasa Raises Alarm Over Proposed Security Legislation in Diplomatic Briefings

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has met with representatives of diplomatic missions and international organisations based in Colombo to share his concerns regarding proposed security legislation currently under consideration in Sri Lanka.

Diplomatic Engagement on Security Law Concerns

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader convened the discussions as part of what appears to be a broader effort to bring international attention to the opposition's reservations about the proposed laws, which critics fear could have significant implications for civil liberties and democratic freedoms in the country.

By engaging directly with the diplomatic community, Premadasa signalled that the opposition intends to pursue its concerns not only within Parliament but also on a wider platform, seeking the attention of foreign governments and multilateral bodies with a vested interest in Sri Lanka's democratic governance.

Opposition's Stance

The opposition has consistently raised questions about the scope and potential misuse of the proposed security measures, warning that such legislation could be used to suppress dissent and curtail fundamental rights guaranteed under the Sri Lankan Constitution.

Premadasa and the SJB have been vocal in calling for greater transparency and public consultation before any such laws are enacted, arguing that legislation of this nature demands thorough scrutiny from all stakeholders, including civil society and independent legal experts.

Wider Implications

The move to brief foreign diplomats underscores the growing sensitivity surrounding the proposed security framework, with the opposition keen to ensure that the international community remains informed of developments that could affect Sri Lanka's human rights record and its standing among democratic nations.

Sri Lanka's proposed security laws have already drawn scrutiny from various quarters, with rights groups and legal professionals expressing concern that broadly worded provisions could be open to misinterpretation or abuse by authorities.

As the debate intensifies, all eyes will be on how the government responds to mounting domestic and international pressure, and whether it will consider revisions to address the concerns raised by the opposition and civil society ahead of any legislative vote.

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