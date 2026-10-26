Activist Accuses Homagama Police of Brutally Assaulting Man Who Later Died

Prominent activist Wasantha Mudalige has levelled serious allegations against officers of the Homagama Police Station, accusing them of brutally assaulting a 29-year-old man who subsequently died.

Grave Allegations Against Law Enforcement

Mudalige, known for his outspoken activism on issues of justice and civil rights in Sri Lanka, came forward with the shocking claims, pointing the finger directly at personnel attached to the Homagama Police Station. He alleged that officers subjected the young man to a brutal assault, which he believes contributed to the victim's death.

The allegations have sent shockwaves through the community and raised urgent questions about police conduct and accountability within the station.

Calls for Justice and Transparency

The death of the 29-year-old has prompted widespread concern among civil society groups and members of the public, who are demanding a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim was 29 years of age at the time of his death.

Allegations of assault have been directed specifically at officers of the Homagama Police Station.

Activist Wasantha Mudalige has publicly raised the accusations on behalf of those seeking justice.

Sri Lanka's human rights community has long raised concerns about allegations of custodial misconduct and the treatment of individuals in police custody. This latest incident is expected to intensify scrutiny of law enforcement practices across the country.

Authorities Yet to Respond Formally

As of the time of reporting, no formal response had been issued by the Homagama Police Station or senior police administration regarding the allegations. It remains to be seen whether an independent inquiry will be launched to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The public and civil society organisations are closely watching how authorities respond to these grave accusations, with many calling for accountability and justice for the deceased young man and his family.

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