Supreme Court Imposes Travel Ban on Keheliya Rambukwella Over Unpaid Compensation in Medicine Procurement Case

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has imposed a travel ban on former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella after he failed to pay compensation ordered by the court in connection with a controversial medicine procurement case, court sources confirmed.

Court Orders Release on Bond

While the court granted release on bonds to Rambukwella and three other respondents named in the case, it simultaneously imposed the travel restriction on the former minister as a consequence of the outstanding compensation remaining unpaid.

The travel ban means Rambukwella is prohibited from leaving Sri Lanka until the matter of the compensation is resolved to the satisfaction of the court.

Background to the Case

Keheliya Rambukwella, who served as Health Minister, has been at the centre of legal scrutiny over the procurement of medicines during his tenure. The case raised serious concerns regarding the manner in which medical supplies were sourced, with allegations of irregularities that drew widespread public attention across the country.

The Supreme Court had previously determined that compensation was owed, and the failure to fulfil that obligation prompted the bench to take the additional step of restricting the former minister's travel.

Legal Implications

Legal observers note that the imposition of a travel ban alongside bail conditions reflects the court's intent to ensure compliance with its directives. Such measures are typically employed when the judiciary seeks to prevent respondents from evading legal accountability.

The case continues to be closely watched by the Sri Lankan public, particularly given the broader national conversation around accountability in public healthcare administration and the responsible use of state funds allocated for essential medicines.

Further hearings are expected as the matter progresses through the Supreme Court.

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