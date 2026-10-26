Chamari Athapaththu Signs with Hobart Hurricanes Ahead of WBBL 2026

Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu has secured a high-profile overseas contract, signing with the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026 season.

The announcement marks another significant milestone in the career of Athapaththu, who is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and influential women cricketers in Asian cricket. Her signing with the Hurricanes is expected to bolster the Tasmanian franchise's batting lineup considerably as they look to make an impact in the forthcoming season of Australia's premier women's Twenty20 competition.

A Star on the Global Stage

Athapaththu has long established herself as a force to be reckoned with in women's cricket globally. As Sri Lanka's captain, she has been the cornerstone of her nation's batting order for several years, consistently delivering match-winning performances across all formats of the game. Her explosive style of play and leadership qualities have earned her widespread recognition within the international cricket community.

Her participation in the WBBL will provide her with invaluable exposure to high-quality competition alongside some of the world's best players, experience that is expected to further strengthen her contributions to Sri Lanka cricket on the international stage.

A Boost for Sri Lankan Cricket's Global Profile

For Sri Lanka, having their captain compete regularly in one of the world's most competitive women's cricket leagues is a significant development. It highlights the growing recognition of Sri Lankan talent within the global women's game and is likely to inspire a new generation of aspiring cricketers across the island.

The Hobart Hurricanes will be counting on Athapaththu's match-winning ability and experience to make a telling contribution when the WBBL 2026 season gets underway.