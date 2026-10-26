Cyclone Arnab Threatens Sri Lanka With Heavy Rains and Dangerous Seas

Sri Lanka is on alert as Cyclone Arnab continues to gather strength, prompting warnings of heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions across the island in the coming days.

Growing Storm Threat

Meteorological authorities have raised concerns as the cyclone intensifies in the region, with conditions expected to deteriorate significantly. Residents in coastal and low-lying areas have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions ahead of the adverse weather.

Rough Seas Expected

The Department of Meteorology has warned of rough to very rough seas in the waters surrounding Sri Lanka as Cyclone Arnab strengthens. Fishermen have been strongly advised against venturing out to sea until further notice, with the situation expected to remain hazardous.

Heavy Rainfall Warnings

Forecasters are anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country as the cyclone's influence extends over the island. Authorities have called on the public to:

Stay updated through official weather bulletins and announcements

Avoid unnecessary travel in flood-prone and coastal areas

Secure property and make emergency preparations in advance

Heed all evacuation advisories if issued by local authorities

Authorities on Standby

Disaster management agencies and relevant government bodies are reported to be on standby, monitoring the cyclone's progression closely. Emergency response teams are being prepared to respond swiftly should the situation escalate.

Sri Lankan authorities continue to urge the public to exercise caution and follow all official guidance as Cyclone Arnab develops further.

Citizens are encouraged to monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre regularly, as conditions are subject to rapid change over the coming hours.

Related Video