Litro Gas to Roll Out 700,000 Cylinders Across Sri Lanka by Tomorrow

State-owned Litro Gas Lanka has announced that it is taking measures to distribute 700,000 domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinders to households across the island by tomorrow, the 27th.

The move is aimed at ensuring an adequate and uninterrupted supply of cooking gas to consumers islandwide, easing concerns over availability that have periodically affected Sri Lankan households in recent times.

Islandwide Distribution Drive

Litro Gas Lanka, the country's leading LP gas supplier, confirmed that the large-scale distribution effort is already underway, with cylinders being dispatched through its network of dealers and distribution points across all provinces.

The company has indicated that the rollout is intended to meet domestic demand and stabilise supplies at the retail level, ensuring that consumers in both urban and rural areas have access to cooking gas without disruption.

Importance for Households

Cooking gas remains an essential commodity for millions of Sri Lankan families, and any shortfall in supply can have an immediate and significant impact on daily life. Litro Gas Lanka's latest distribution push is expected to bring relief to consumers who may have faced difficulty securing cylinders through their regular outlets.

Customers are advised to contact their nearest authorised Litro Gas dealer for information on cylinder availability in their area.

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