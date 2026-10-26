USS Canberra Makes Return Visit to Colombo Port, Strengthening US-Sri Lanka Naval Ties

The United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) sailed into the Port of Colombo on Tuesday, marking its second port call to Sri Lanka this year in a move that underscores the growing maritime partnership between Washington and Colombo.

A Familiar Presence in Sri Lankan Waters

The arrival of the USS Canberra signals continued American naval engagement in the Indian Ocean region, with Sri Lanka serving as a key port of call for US naval vessels operating across the Indo-Pacific. The vessel's return visit within the same year highlights the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations in the defence and maritime security spheres.

About the USS Canberra

The USS Canberra is a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, a class of fast, agile warships designed for operations in coastal and open-ocean environments. These vessels are built to carry out a wide range of missions, including:

Surface warfare operations

Anti-submarine warfare

Mine countermeasures

Maritime security and patrol missions

The ship's name pays tribute to the close alliance between the United States and Australia, with the vessel commissioned as a symbol of that enduring partnership.

Strategic Significance for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's position at the heart of major Indian Ocean shipping lanes makes Colombo a strategically important port for naval powers operating in the region. Repeat visits by US Navy vessels reflect Washington's broader Indo-Pacific strategy, which places significant emphasis on maintaining open sea lanes and building cooperative relationships with regional partners.

The visit is expected to involve engagements between the ship's crew and Sri Lankan naval counterparts, further cementing people-to-people and institution-to-institution links between the two countries' armed forces.

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