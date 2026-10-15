Sajith Condemns Police Treatment of Buddhist Monks at Presidential Secretariat Protest

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has spoken out strongly against law enforcement's handling of Buddhist monks who gathered in protest outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, describing the police action as deeply disrespectful and unacceptable.

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), issued a stern condemnation following reports that police intervened against the protesting monks, calling on authorities to show proper reverence toward members of the Buddhist clergy.

A Line That Must Not Be Crossed

The Opposition Leader made his position unmistakably clear, stating that the sacred robes worn by Buddhist monks must never be subjected to any form of physical interference by police or state forces. His remarks reflect a broader cultural and religious sentiment held deeply across Sri Lankan society, where the Buddhist clergy commands immense respect.

"Do not touch the Buddhist robe,"

Premadasa declared, framing the police conduct as not only a violation of the monks' rights as citizens to peaceful protest, but also an affront to the Buddhist faith that sits at the heart of Sri Lankan identity and heritage.

Monks Protest Outside Presidential Secretariat

The incident occurred when a group of Buddhist monks staged a demonstration outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, one of the country's most prominent seats of governmental power. The nature of their grievances has drawn public attention, particularly given the manner in which authorities chose to respond to the demonstration.

Police intervention against clergy members in a predominantly Buddhist nation carries significant political and social weight, and the episode has sparked widespread discussion regarding the boundaries of state authority when dealing with religious figures engaged in lawful protest.

Opposition Calls for Accountability

Premadasa urged the government to take responsibility for the conduct of its security forces and called for greater sensitivity in how authorities manage demonstrations involving members of the sangha — the Buddhist monastic community.

The incident is likely to intensify scrutiny of the government's approach to civil dissent at a time when public demonstrations have become increasingly common amid ongoing economic and political pressures facing the country.

Sri Lanka's Buddhist clergy has historically played a significant role in the nation's social and political landscape, and any perceived mistreatment of monks tends to resonate strongly with a large segment of the population.

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