A devastating structural collapse at a school in Pakistan has claimed the lives of at least 29 people, including 28 students and a teacher, in a tragedy that has sent shockwaves across the region.

Mass Casualties Among Students

The incident, which left more than 50 others injured, struck the school without warning as students and staff were present on the premises. The scale of the tragedy has drawn widespread grief and urgent calls for accountability regarding the safety of educational infrastructure across Pakistan.

Emergency Response Launched

Rescue teams were swiftly deployed to the site following the collapse, working to pull survivors from the rubble. The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities, with several reported to be in critical condition. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the structural failure.

Concerns Over School Safety

The disaster has reignited longstanding concerns about the state of ageing school buildings across Pakistan, where many educational institutions are known to operate in structurally compromised conditions. Critics and civil society groups have long warned that inadequate maintenance and poor construction standards place thousands of children at risk on a daily basis.

As Sri Lanka continues its own efforts to maintain and upgrade school infrastructure islandwide, incidents such as this serve as a sobering reminder of the critical importance of regular structural inspections and investment in safe learning environments for children everywhere.