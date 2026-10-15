President Dissanayake Eyes Cash and Dollar Rewards to Supercharge Sri Lanka's Tourism Promotion Drive

Government Mulls Financial Incentives for Tourism Advocates

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has signalled that the Sri Lankan government is actively considering introducing cash and foreign currency incentives for individuals and organisations that actively promote the island as a tourist destination, in a bid to accelerate the recovery and growth of one of the country's most vital economic sectors.

A Strategic Push to Boost Arrivals

The proposal reflects a broader governmental ambition to harness the power of grassroots and private-sector promotion, rewarding those who successfully attract visitors to Sri Lanka. By offering both rupee-denominated cash rewards and dollar-based incentives, the initiative would appeal to a wide range of promoters, from local travel agents to international marketing partners and digital influencers operating abroad.

Tourism has long been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's foreign exchange earnings, and officials see aggressive promotion as essential to reaching ambitious visitor arrival targets in the coming years.

Why Incentives Matter Now

Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which suffered devastating blows from the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic, has been on a steady but challenging path to recovery. The country also endured a severe economic crisis in 2022 that further disrupted the sector. Authorities are now keen to capitalise on renewed global interest in the destination.

Foreign currency incentives would directly support promoters operating in international markets

Cash rewards in local currency could encourage domestic travel agents and tour operators

The scheme is intended to create a performance-based culture of tourism promotion

Broader Tourism Development Goals

The President's remarks underline the government's recognition that traditional state-led promotion alone is insufficient to compete in a crowded global tourism marketplace. Empowering and financially motivating a network of private promoters could give Sri Lanka a competitive edge in reaching new source markets across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Further details regarding eligibility criteria, the structure of rewards, and the timeline for implementation are yet to be formally announced, with the government indicating that the proposal is still under active consideration.