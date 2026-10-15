Lanka Sathosa Plunged Rs. 22,000 Million Into the Red by End of 2024, Reveals Trade Minister

State-run retail giant's massive losses laid bare in parliament

Lanka Sathosa, the government-owned retail chain entrusted with providing affordable essential goods to Sri Lankan consumers, had accumulated a staggering total loss of Rs. 22,000 million by the close of 2024, Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe has revealed.

Minister breaks silence on Sathosa's financial crisis

Minister Samarasinghe made the disclosure public, bringing renewed scrutiny to the state enterprise's long-troubled financial position. The figures paint a grim picture for an institution that was originally established to shield ordinary Sri Lankans from market price volatility and ensure the availability of basic commodities at reasonable prices.

The revelation has raised urgent questions about the operational efficiency and long-term sustainability of Lanka Sathosa, which operates an extensive network of outlets across the island catering to millions of households.

A troubled institution under the spotlight

Lanka Sathosa has for years been at the centre of debates surrounding state enterprise reform in Sri Lanka. Critics have repeatedly pointed to structural inefficiencies, mismanagement, and the mounting burden on public finances as key drivers of the institution's persistent losses.

With Sri Lanka still navigating the aftermath of its worst-ever economic crisis, the disclosure of such a substantial loss figure is likely to intensify pressure on the government to introduce sweeping reforms or consider restructuring the state retailer's operations.

What this means for consumers and taxpayers

For Sri Lankan consumers, Lanka Sathosa remains a critical source of subsidised and competitively priced goods, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. However, the continued haemorrhaging of public funds raises difficult questions about how long such a model can be sustained without significant intervention.

Lanka Sathosa recorded a cumulative loss of Rs. 22,000 million by end-2024.

The disclosure was made by Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe.

The institution operates a wide retail network providing essential goods islandwide.

Calls for reform of state enterprises have grown louder amid Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery.

The government has yet to announce any specific remedial measures in response to the loss figures, and stakeholders across the business and civil society sectors will be watching closely for the administration's next move regarding the future direction of Lanka Sathosa.