Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest GeneralPoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Foreign Ministry Opens Saturday Counters for Urgent Document Attestation

15 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
3 Comments
Foreign Ministry Opens Saturday Counters for Urgent Document Attestation

Special Weekend Service Launched to Meet Public Demand

Sri Lankans requiring urgent document attestation now have a new option available to them, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism announcing a special Saturday service to cater to those who cannot attend during regular weekday working hours.

Who Can Benefit?

The initiative is primarily aimed at individuals with pressing needs for attested documents, including those preparing to travel abroad for employment, education, or other purposes. The move is expected to provide significant relief to applicants who often face long queues and extended waiting periods at the ministry's attestation counters during the standard working week.

A Step Towards Greater Accessibility

The decision reflects the ministry's recognition that document attestation is a time-sensitive requirement for many Sri Lankans, particularly migrant workers and students awaiting overseas placements. By extending services into the weekend, the ministry aims to reduce backlogs and improve overall accessibility for the public.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism has announced a special Saturday service for individuals who urgently require document attestation.

Members of the public are advised to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly or visit its official channels for further details regarding operating hours, required documentation, and any appointment procedures that may apply for the Saturday service.

This development is part of broader efforts by relevant government institutions to streamline services and reduce bureaucratic delays for citizens navigating overseas employment and travel processes.

Related Stories

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 15 Oct 2026

what time does it start? article doesnt say anything useful

C
Chamara Dissanayake 15 Oct 2026

finally some sense from the goverment, been waiting weeks for my documents

P
Pasan Liyanage 15 Oct 2026

dont get too excited, probably only 2 counters open and 500 ppl in the queue

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.