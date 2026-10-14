Sri Lankan Racing Star Yevan David Secures Seat with Van Amersfoort Racing for 2027 Formula 3 Campaign

Sri Lankan motorsport is set for a landmark moment as young racing driver Yevan David has officially signed with the prestigious Van Amersfoort Racing (VAR) outfit ahead of the 2027 FIA Formula 3 Championship season.

A Historic Signing for Sri Lankan Motorsport

The announcement marks a significant milestone not only for David personally but for Sri Lanka as a nation, as the talented driver continues his climb through the upper echelons of junior single-seater racing. Securing a seat with Van Amersfoort Racing — a team with a well-established reputation in European motorsport's feeder series — represents a major step forward in David's professional career.

About Van Amersfoort Racing

Van Amersfoort Racing is a Dutch motorsport outfit with decades of experience developing young talent for the highest levels of the sport, including Formula 1. The team has long been regarded as one of the most respected names in the FIA Formula 3 paddock, making David's placement within their lineup a testament to the confidence the team has placed in the Sri Lankan driver's abilities.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

David's progression through the ranks of international motorsport has been closely watched by fans and followers back home in Sri Lanka, where interest in the sport continues to grow. His participation in the 2027 FIA Formula 3 Championship will see him compete against some of the finest young drivers from around the world on circuits across Europe and beyond.

The FIA Formula 3 Championship serves as one of the primary stepping stones on the road to Formula 1, and David's presence on the grid next season will place him firmly in contention for greater opportunities within the global motorsport landscape.

As preparations for the 2027 season get underway, Sri Lankan motorsport enthusiasts will be eagerly watching to see how Yevan David performs under the Van Amersfoort Racing banner — a journey that promises to inspire a new generation of racing talent on the island.

Related Video