Sri Lanka Takes Part in Historic First BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi

Sri Lanka's Minister of Public Security, Ananda Wijepala, has represented the island nation at the inaugural BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting, held in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

A Landmark Gathering for Regional Cooperation

The meeting marked a significant milestone for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), bringing together Home Ministers and senior security officials from member nations for the very first time at this level. The forum provided a platform for member states to strengthen dialogue on pressing security concerns shared across the region.

Sri Lanka's Participation

Minister Wijepala's attendance underscored Sri Lanka's continued commitment to regional cooperation and its engagement with multilateral security frameworks. As the minister responsible for public security, his presence at the table reflected the importance Colombo places on collaborative approaches to addressing transnational challenges.

BIMSTEC's Growing Relevance

BIMSTEC, which groups nations bordering the Bay of Bengal, has been gaining increasing prominence as a regional bloc focused on economic and technical cooperation. The addition of a Home Ministers' forum signals a deeper push toward coordinating on security, law enforcement, and related matters among member countries.

The inaugural meeting is widely seen as a step forward in institutionalising security cooperation among BIMSTEC nations, with India playing a key host role in driving the initiative forward.

Related Video