Sri Lanka Fails to Secure a Single Trafficking Conviction in a Year, US State Department Report Reveals

Zero convictions recorded as international scrutiny over Sri Lanka's anti-trafficking efforts intensifies

Sri Lanka failed to secure a single conviction against human traffickers over the past year, according to findings published by the United States State Department, raising serious concerns about the island nation's commitment to combating one of the world's most serious human rights violations.

The damning assessment, contained in the State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons report, highlights a troubling gap between Sri Lanka's legal framework on paper and its practical enforcement on the ground. Despite having laws in place to prosecute traffickers, authorities were unable to bring any perpetrator to justice during the reporting period.

A Pattern of Weak Enforcement

Human trafficking remains a deeply entrenched problem across South Asia, and Sri Lanka has long been identified as both a source and destination country for victims. The country's vulnerable populations — including migrant workers, women, and children — are frequently targeted by criminal networks that exploit them for forced labour and sexual exploitation.

The failure to record any convictions suggests that Sri Lanka's judicial and law enforcement machinery is struggling to translate investigations and arrests into meaningful legal outcomes for victims and accountability for perpetrators.

Implications for Sri Lanka's International Standing

The United States State Department's Trafficking in Persons report is considered one of the most influential global assessments of how countries address modern slavery and human trafficking. A poor rating or critical findings can have diplomatic and economic consequences for the countries involved.

For Sri Lanka, which is already navigating a fragile economic recovery following its historic financial crisis, an unfavourable assessment from Washington adds another layer of reputational pressure at a time when the government is seeking to rebuild international confidence.

Concerns for Minority and Migrant Communities

Advocacy groups have long raised alarm over the particular vulnerability of Tamil communities and migrant workers to trafficking networks operating within and beyond Sri Lanka's borders. The absence of convictions, critics argue, emboldens traffickers and leaves victims without justice or protection.

Sri Lanka recorded zero trafficking convictions in the latest reporting period

The findings were published in the US State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons report

Sri Lanka is classified as both a source and destination country for trafficking victims

Vulnerable groups include migrant workers, women, and children

Calls for Urgent Action

Human rights organisations are urging the Sri Lankan government to strengthen its investigative capacities, improve coordination between law enforcement agencies, and ensure that prosecutions are carried through to conviction where sufficient evidence exists.

The government has yet to issue a formal public response to the State Department's findings. However, pressure is mounting — both domestically and internationally — for Sri Lanka to demonstrate measurable progress in its fight against human trafficking before the next reporting cycle concludes.

For a country striving to reassert itself on the world stage, the absence of even a single trafficking conviction in an entire year is a sobering indictment that authorities will find difficult to ignore.