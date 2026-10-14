Sri Lanka Army Steps In to Maintain Services at Thambuttegama Hospital Amid Staff Strike

Sri Lanka Army personnel have been deployed to the Thambuttegama Base Hospital in the North Central Province after hospital staff walked off the job, threatening the delivery of critical healthcare services to patients in the region.

Military Deployment Ensures Continuity of Care

The deployment was ordered to prevent any disruption to essential medical services at the facility, with army personnel stepping in to fill the operational gap left by striking staff members. Authorities moved swiftly to ensure that patients continued to receive the care they require without interruption.

The Thambuttegama Base Hospital serves as a key healthcare facility for residents across the surrounding areas, making the continuity of its services a matter of significant public concern.

Strike Prompts Emergency Response

The industrial action by hospital staff prompted officials to take immediate measures to safeguard patient welfare. The involvement of the military in maintaining civilian hospital operations underscores the seriousness with which authorities have treated the situation.

Such deployments are typically considered a last resort when essential public services face the risk of collapse due to labour disputes, reflecting the government's commitment to ensuring that Sri Lankans are not left without access to medical care during periods of industrial unrest.

Further details regarding the nature of the strike, the specific grievances raised by hospital staff, and the expected duration of the military presence at the facility are yet to be officially confirmed.

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