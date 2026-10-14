Severe Lightning Warning Issued for All Provinces Across Sri Lanka

Nationwide Alert as Authorities Warn of Dangerous Lightning Activity

A formal advisory has been issued warning of severe lightning conditions expected to affect all provinces across Sri Lanka, urging residents island-wide to take necessary precautions for their safety.

The alert, which covers every province in the country, signals a period of heightened atmospheric instability, with dangerous lightning strikes posing a significant risk to the general public.

Public Urged to Take Precautions

Authorities are calling on Sri Lankans to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary exposure to outdoor environments during periods of heavy electrical storms. Residents in both urban and rural areas are advised to stay indoors as much as possible when thunder and lightning activity is observed.

Among the key safety measures recommended during such weather events are the following:

Avoid open fields, hilltops, and elevated terrain during lightning activity

Stay away from tall trees, metal structures, and bodies of water

Remain indoors and away from windows and doors

Disconnect electrical appliances to prevent damage from power surges

Avoid using corded telephones or handling electrical equipment during storms

Island-Wide Coverage Raises Concern

The fact that the advisory extends to all provinces simultaneously underscores the broad and serious nature of the weather threat. Sri Lanka has experienced a number of lightning-related fatalities and injuries in recent years, particularly during the inter-monsoon and monsoon seasons when convective weather systems are most active.

Farmers, fishermen, and outdoor workers are considered especially vulnerable during such conditions and are strongly encouraged to monitor weather developments closely and seek shelter immediately when storms approach.

Residents are advised to follow updates from the Department of Meteorology and relevant disaster management authorities for the latest information on weather conditions in their areas.

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