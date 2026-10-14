Fire Erupts on Fourth Floor of Bambalapitiya Apartment Building

A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on Castle Road in Bambalapitiya, Colombo, with the blaze reported on the building's fourth floor.

Emergency services were alerted following the outbreak of the fire at the residential complex in the busy Bambalapitiya neighbourhood, one of Colombo's prominent urban districts.

Authorities moved swiftly to respond to the incident, with firefighting teams deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control and prevent the fire from spreading to other floors or adjoining structures.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed, and investigations are expected to be conducted to determine what triggered the blaze. It remains unclear at this stage whether any residents were injured or displaced as a result of the incident.

Residents in the surrounding area were urged to remain calm while emergency personnel worked at the scene. Bambalapitiya, which is home to a dense concentration of residential and commercial properties, has in the past seen fire safety concerns raised regarding older apartment buildings in the area.

Further details are expected to be released by the relevant authorities as the situation develops and a full assessment of the damage is carried out.

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