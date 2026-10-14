Farhan Shatters Record to Seal T20I Victory for Sri Lanka

Historic Performance Lights Up Sri Lanka's T20I Campaign

Sri Lanka secured a memorable T20I victory as young star Farhan delivered a record-breaking performance that eclipsed a mark previously held by India's Abhishek, cementing his place in the history books of the shortest format of the game.

A Record for the Ages

Farhan's outstanding display saw him surpass Abhishek's existing record, drawing widespread praise from cricket fans and pundits across the globe. The achievement adds yet another proud chapter to Sri Lankan cricket, a nation with a rich tradition of producing world-class talent in the T20 arena.

Sri Lanka Clinch the Series

The victory was not merely about individual glory. Sri Lanka's clinical team effort ensured they crossed the finish line with authority, demonstrating the depth and determination that has come to define their recent T20I performances.

Farhan broke Abhishek's long-standing T20I record during the match

Sri Lanka emerged victorious to clinch the T20I contest

The achievement has been recognised by the ICC

Sri Lanka's win signals a new era of exciting young talent stepping up on the international stage.

Pride for the Island Nation

For Sri Lankan cricket supporters, this result will be celebrated as a testament to the island's enduring passion for the game. Farhan's record-breaking feat is expected to inspire the next generation of cricketers across the country, as Sri Lanka continues to make its mark at the highest level of T20 international cricket.

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