British Airways Partners with Hoppers Restaurant to Mark New Direct Route to Colombo

British Airways celebrates its new Colombo route with a Sri Lankan culinary collaboration

British Airways has announced a special menu collaboration with the acclaimed London-based Hoppers restaurant group to mark the launch of its new direct route between London and Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing renewed excitement to travel and culinary communities in both countries.

A taste of Sri Lanka at 35,000 feet

The partnership sees the airline team up with Hoppers, widely regarded as one of the most celebrated Sri Lankan dining establishments in the United Kingdom, to craft an in-flight menu that showcases the bold and aromatic flavours of Sri Lankan cuisine. The collaboration is designed to give passengers a genuine taste of the island before they even touch down in Colombo.

Hoppers has built a strong reputation in London for its authentic Sri Lankan dishes, including its signature bowl-shaped rice and lentil crepes, richly spiced curries, and traditional accompaniments that reflect the culinary heritage of the island nation.

A significant moment for Sri Lanka's tourism and connectivity

The launch of a new direct British Airways route to Colombo represents a significant milestone for Sri Lanka, offering improved air connectivity between the island and the United Kingdom. The new service is expected to boost tourism, strengthen business ties, and make travel more convenient for the large Sri Lankan diaspora community living in Britain.

For Sri Lanka, which has been actively working to revive and grow its tourism sector, the arrival of a major international carrier such as British Airways on a direct route signals growing confidence in the destination on the global stage.

Celebrating culture through cuisine

The decision to celebrate the route launch through a food partnership reflects the deep cultural significance of Sri Lankan cuisine, which has been gaining increasing international recognition in recent years. By placing Sri Lankan flavours at the heart of the passenger experience, British Airways acknowledges the island's rich culinary identity as one of its most compelling attributes.

Passengers travelling on the new Colombo route can look forward to an in-flight dining experience curated with the expertise and authenticity that Hoppers has become known for among food lovers across the United Kingdom.

The collaboration is seen as a creative and culturally resonant way to introduce or reintroduce travellers to Sri Lanka, blending the excitement of a new aviation connection with a celebration of the island's world-class food culture.

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