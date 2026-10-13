Wildlife Officers Arrest Three Suspects in Wayamba Arms and Explosives Bust

Raid Uncovers Illegal Firearms and Explosives at Private Property

Three individuals have been taken into custody following a targeted raid by wildlife officers from the Wayamba Wildlife Regional Office on a private property situated on the right bank of the Deduru Oya, authorities confirmed.

Raid Details

The operation was carried out after intelligence was gathered pointing to illegal activity at the location. Upon searching the premises, wildlife officers discovered a cache of illegal firearms and explosives, raising serious concerns about the potential threat to both human safety and wildlife in the surrounding area.

The three suspects were arrested at the scene and are currently being held for further questioning. Investigators believe the seized weapons and explosives may have been intended for use in illegal wildlife-related activities, though inquiries remain ongoing.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the matter, with wildlife officials coordinating closely with relevant law enforcement agencies to determine the full extent of the suspects' activities and whether any wider criminal network may be involved.

Wildlife crimes, including illegal hunting and the use of explosives to poach fish and animals, continue to pose a significant challenge to conservation efforts across Sri Lanka. Officials have urged the public to report any suspicious activity near wildlife zones and protected areas to the relevant authorities without delay.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.