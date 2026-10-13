Sri Lanka Rupee Holds Steady at 331.00/10 Against US Dollar as Bond Yields Remain Flat

The Sri Lankan rupee closed at 331.00 to 331.10 against the US dollar in spot trading on Wednesday, as currency markets maintained a stable footing with bond yields also holding firm through the session.

The steady close reflects a period of relative calm in Sri Lanka's foreign exchange market, which has shown signs of gradual stabilisation following the severe economic turbulence the island nation experienced in recent years.

Currency Stability a Positive Signal

Market watchers noted that the rupee's consistent performance at current levels is being viewed cautiously as an encouraging sign for investors and importers alike. A stable exchange rate helps businesses plan transactions more effectively and eases pressure on import costs, which in turn can have a moderating effect on consumer prices.

Sri Lanka's currency had suffered a dramatic collapse during the height of the country's economic crisis, at one point plunging to record lows against the dollar. The current levels represent a significant degree of recovery from those turbulent times.

Bond Yields Hold Ground

Government bond yields also remained largely unchanged during the trading day, signalling steady demand in the domestic debt market. Stable bond yields are generally interpreted as a sign of investor confidence in the country's fiscal trajectory and monetary policy direction.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been working to anchor inflation expectations and restore confidence in the financial system as part of the country's broader economic recovery programme supported by the International Monetary Fund.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path through an IMF-backed reform programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding foreign reserves. Key indicators in recent months have pointed to gradual improvement, though economists caution that sustained progress will depend on continued fiscal discipline and structural reforms.

The rupee closed at 331.00/10 to the US dollar in spot trading.

Bond yields remained steady through the session.

Markets continue to reflect cautious optimism amid ongoing economic reforms.

Analysts will be closely watching upcoming central bank policy decisions and external sector data releases for further cues on the direction of the rupee and domestic interest rates in the weeks ahead.

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