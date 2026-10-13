Sri Lanka Name Test Squad for Pakistan Series: Malinga's Son Earns Call-Up, Dickwella Left Out

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the national squad for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, with the selection committee making some notable decisions that are set to spark widespread discussion among cricket fans across the island.

Eshan Malinga Earns Maiden Recognition

Among the most eye-catching inclusions is Eshan Malinga, the son of legendary Sri Lanka pace bowler Lasith Malinga. The younger Malinga's call-up marks a significant moment for Sri Lankan cricket, with selectors clearly impressed enough by his performances at domestic level to hand him an opportunity on the international stage. His inclusion signals a fresh wave of pace bowling talent being given the chance to shine in Test cricket.

Dickwella Dropped From the Setup

On the other side of the selection ledger, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella has been left out of the squad. Dickwella, who has had a turbulent international career marked by both brilliant performances and high-profile controversies, finds himself on the outside looking in as selectors opt to move in a different direction for the Pakistan tour.

A Series With Much at Stake

The Test series against Pakistan represents a significant challenge for Sri Lanka, with the side eager to build consistency in the longest format of the game. Pakistan, playing on home soil, will provide a stern examination of the tourists' resolve and skill across all departments.

Sri Lankan supporters will be watching closely, particularly to see how the newly selected players — including Eshan Malinga — rise to the demands of Test cricket at the highest level. The full squad, as announced by Sri Lanka Cricket, reflects the selectors' intent to balance experience with emerging talent as the team continues to evolve.

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