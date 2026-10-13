Son of Notorious Underworld Figure 'Middeniya Kajja' Nabbed With Foreign Firearm in Weeraketiya Raid

The son of a notorious underworld figure known as 'Middeniya Kajja' has been taken into custody after police officers discovered a foreign-manufactured firearm in his possession during a targeted raid carried out in the Weeraketiya area.

The arrest was made following a carefully coordinated operation by law enforcement officers, who swooped on the suspect and recovered the illegal weapon. The firearm, identified as being of foreign manufacture, was seized as evidence at the scene.

Crackdown on Criminal Networks

The operation reflects ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to dismantle criminal networks and curb the illegal circulation of firearms across the country. The recovery of a foreign-made weapon is considered particularly significant, as such arms are often associated with organised criminal activity.

The suspect, identified as the son of the well-known criminal figure 'Middeniya Kajja', is now in police custody and is expected to face charges in connection with the illegal possession of the firearm.

Investigations Ongoing

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the matter are continuing. Police are expected to examine potential links between the recovered weapon and broader criminal activity in the region.

The Weeraketiya area falls within the Southern Province, and residents have welcomed the police action as a step towards ensuring greater safety and security within the community.

Suspect is the son of underworld figure 'Middeniya Kajja'

A foreign-manufactured firearm was recovered during the raid

The operation was conducted by police officers in Weeraketiya

Investigations are ongoing following the arrest

Further details regarding the charges to be filed and the progress of the investigation are expected to be released by authorities in the coming days.