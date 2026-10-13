Parliamentary Finance Committee Raises Alarm Over Visa Oversight at Colombo Port City

Sri Lanka's Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has raised serious concerns over the monitoring of visa issuance at the Colombo Port City, after officials revealed that more than 14,300 visas have been granted in connection with the landmark development zone.

Immigration Officials Face Tough Questions

At a recent COPF session, a senior official from the Department of Immigration and Emigration disclosed the scale of visa activity linked to Port City Colombo, prompting committee members to question whether adequate oversight mechanisms are in place to track the movement and activities of visa holders within the special economic zone.

The disclosure has sparked broader debate among lawmakers about the transparency and accountability of immigration procedures applied to one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile and strategically significant development projects.

Concerns Over Regulatory Gaps

Committee members expressed unease that the volume of visas issued may be outpacing the government's capacity to effectively monitor compliance, raising questions about potential regulatory gaps that could undermine the integrity of the Port City project.

Over 14,300 visas have been issued in relation to Port City Colombo activities

The Department of Immigration and Emigration appeared before COPF to address oversight concerns

Lawmakers questioned whether existing monitoring frameworks are sufficient for a zone of this scale

Port City Under the Spotlight

Port City Colombo, developed on reclaimed land adjacent to the Colombo central business district, has been positioned as a future financial hub for South Asia. However, the project has consistently drawn scrutiny from opposition politicians and civil society groups over issues ranging from governance to environmental impact.

The latest parliamentary intervention signals that concerns are now extending into the realm of immigration management, with legislators demanding clearer answers on how the government plans to strengthen its oversight framework as the zone continues to attract foreign investors, businesses, and workers.

The COPF is expected to follow up with the relevant authorities to ensure that a comprehensive monitoring system is established and that all visa holders operating within the Port City precinct are properly accounted for.

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