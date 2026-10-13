Namal Rajapaksa Denied Bail, Remanded Until October 27 in Airbus Bribery Case

Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has been refused bail and will remain in custody until October 27, as legal proceedings continue in connection with the high-profile Airbus deal bribery case.

The court's decision to further remand the former minister marks another significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention across Sri Lanka.

Remand Extended Amid Ongoing Proceedings

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a sitting Member of Parliament, appeared before the court seeking bail, but the application was denied. He has consequently been ordered to remain remanded until October 27, when proceedings are expected to continue.

The case centres on allegations of bribery linked to the controversial Airbus deal, which has implicated several high-profile figures in Sri Lanka's political sphere.

A Case in the Public Eye

The Airbus bribery matter has been one of the most closely watched legal cases in recent Sri Lankan political history, raising broader questions about accountability and transparency in government procurement and defence-related transactions.

As the matter returns to court later this month, all eyes will be on the proceedings and what further developments may emerge in this landmark case.

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