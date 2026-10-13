Mendis and Shanaka Shine as Sri Lanka Claim Consolation T20I Victory

Sri Lanka End Series on a High Note

Sri Lanka salvaged some pride in their final Twenty20 International with a consolation victory, thanks to outstanding contributions from Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka, who both delivered when their side needed it most.

Mendis Leads the Charge

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis produced a commanding performance at the top of the order, anchoring the Sri Lankan innings with a display of controlled aggression that set the platform for a competitive total. His ability to rotate the strike while also punishing the loose deliveries proved decisive in building momentum early in the innings.

Shanaka Delivers with Bat and Leadership

Captain Dasun Shanaka complemented Mendis with a vital contribution of his own, demonstrating the kind of composed, match-winning cricket that his side had been searching for throughout the series. Shanaka's knock injected crucial energy into the lower order and helped push Sri Lanka to a defendable score.

Bowlers Complete the Job

Sri Lanka's bowling unit held firm under pressure, restricting the opposition and ensuring the team crossed the line to secure the win. The victory, though not enough to alter the outcome of the series, will provide the management and players with valuable confidence heading into future assignments.

Looking Ahead

While the series result may not have gone Sri Lanka's way overall, the performances of Mendis and Shanaka offer genuine encouragement for the Lions as they look to rebuild and strengthen their T20I credentials on the international stage. Sri Lankan fans will hope this victory serves as a springboard for better results in the coming months.

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