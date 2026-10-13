Mendis and Shanaka Deny Pakistan Clean Sweep in Thrilling Sri Lanka Fightback

Sri Lanka avoided the humiliation of a clean sweep at the hands of Pakistan thanks to a determined batting display from Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka, who combined to rescue their side in what proved to be a dramatic finish to the series.

A Much-Needed Revival

With Pakistan having dominated proceedings throughout the series, Sri Lanka came into the final match under significant pressure. The Lions had their backs firmly against the wall, and the prospect of surrendering every game in the contest loomed large over the touring side.

However, Mendis and Shanaka had other ideas. The two experienced campaigners dug deep, producing a partnership that not only steadied the innings but ultimately proved decisive in steering Sri Lanka to a series-saving result in the final match.

Mendis Leads the Charge

Kusal Mendis, one of Sri Lanka's most dependable top-order batters, anchored the innings with composure under pressure. His knock provided the foundation that Sri Lanka so desperately needed, keeping the Pakistani bowlers at bay during a testing period of play.

Shanaka, leading by example as captain, contributed with characteristic aggression and determination. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate at crucial moments proved vital in shifting momentum back towards the visitors.

Pakistan Still Take the Series

Despite Sri Lanka's victory in the final game, Pakistan had already secured the series prior to the last encounter. The home side had demonstrated clear superiority for much of the contest, and their overall performance throughout the series underlined their growing strength as a white-ball cricketing nation.

Nevertheless, Sri Lanka's refusal to surrender without a fight will offer their supporters and selectors some encouragement as the team looks to regroup and rebuild ahead of upcoming international commitments.

Reason for Optimism

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, the final match result serves as a reminder of the talent and fighting spirit within the squad. Key takeaways from the series include:

Kusal Mendis reaffirming his importance to Sri Lanka's batting lineup

Dasun Shanaka demonstrating valuable leadership under pressure

The team's ability to compete when executing their skills effectively

As Sri Lanka return home, the focus will quickly shift to identifying areas of improvement and preparing for the challenges that lie ahead on the international calendar.

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