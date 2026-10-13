Mathews Slams Selectors Over Lahiru Udara Snub, Warns of Wider Confidence Crisis

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has spoken out sharply against the national selection panel, expressing disbelief over the decision to drop opening batter Lahiru Udara from the squad — a move he believes could send a damaging message to players across the board.

Mathews Raises Alarm Over Selection Logic

Mathews, one of Sri Lanka's most experienced and decorated cricketers, did not hold back in voicing his concerns about the omission of Udara, questioning what criteria the selectors are using when making such calls. He warned that leaving out a player without clear justification could erode confidence not just in the individual dropped, but throughout the entire batting lineup.

"This will create doubts in other batters too," Mathews said, underlining the broader psychological impact such decisions can have on the team environment.

Udara's Omission Raises Questions

Lahiru Udara, who has been utilised as an opening batter for Sri Lanka, found himself on the outside looking in despite showing promise at the international level. The decision to exclude him has drawn criticism from several quarters, with Mathews now among the most prominent voices calling for greater transparency and consistency from those responsible for team selection.

The former captain stressed that players need to feel secure in their positions and trust that their performances will be properly evaluated. When selections appear arbitrary or unexplained, it creates an atmosphere of uncertainty that can undermine the collective confidence of a squad.

Pressure Mounts on Selection Panel

Sri Lanka's selection committee has faced scrutiny in recent times over a number of squad decisions, and Mathews' public remarks are likely to intensify that pressure. His comments reflect a wider concern among former players and cricket analysts about the need for clear communication and merit-based selection policies within Sri Lanka Cricket.

As the national side continues to navigate a demanding international schedule, the debate around squad selection and player management is expected to remain a talking point among fans and cricket stakeholders across the island.