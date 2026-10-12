Stranded Iranian Oil Tankers Leave Indian and Bangladeshi Crew Members Facing Critical Shortages, NSC Warns

Crew members aboard stranded Iranian oil carriers — including nationals from India and Bangladesh — are facing an acute shortage of essential supplies, the National Shipping Corporation (NSC) has warned, raising urgent humanitarian concerns over the welfare of those trapped aboard the vessels.

Crews Left in Desperate Conditions

The NSC has flagged the deteriorating situation facing seafarers on the stranded Iranian tankers, with reports indicating that those on board are running critically low on basic necessities. The crews, which include Indian and Bangladeshi nationals, find themselves in increasingly dire circumstances as the vessels remain immobilised.

The shortage of essentials aboard the carriers has drawn attention to the broader plight of maritime workers who often bear the brunt of geopolitical and logistical disputes at sea, left with little recourse while their situations go unresolved.

A Humanitarian Concern at Sea

Maritime welfare advocates have long highlighted the vulnerability of foreign crew members employed on carriers caught in international disputes. In such situations, sailors frequently face prolonged periods without adequate food, medicine, or communication access, raising serious questions about the responsibilities of flag states and vessel operators.

The involvement of Indian and Bangladeshi crew members adds a regional dimension to the crisis, with both nations having significant numbers of citizens employed across international shipping lanes.

Calls for Immediate Action

The NSC's warning signals the need for prompt intervention by relevant authorities to ensure that those aboard the stranded vessels receive the supplies and support they urgently require. The situation is being closely monitored as concerns mount over the health and safety of the affected crew members.

Maritime authorities and welfare organisations are expected to coordinate efforts to address the shortage, though the complexity of the circumstances surrounding the Iranian carriers may pose significant challenges to any immediate resolution.

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