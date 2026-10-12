Sri Lanka's Overseas Workers Send Home USD 6.86 Billion in Landmark Nine-Month Remittance Surge

Sri Lanka has recorded a significant inflow of foreign currency through workers' remittances, with overseas Sri Lankans sending home a total of USD 6.86 billion during the first nine months of the year, underscoring the vital role the island nation's migrant workforce continues to play in stabilising the economy.

A Critical Lifeline for the Economy

The substantial remittance figure highlights how Sri Lankan workers employed abroad remain one of the country's most dependable sources of foreign exchange earnings. At a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a gradual economic recovery following one of the most severe financial crises in its post-independence history, the steady flow of funds from overseas workers has provided meaningful support to the nation's foreign reserves and broader balance of payments.

Remittances from Sri Lankan expatriates and migrant workers span a wide range of destinations, including the Middle East, Europe, and other parts of Asia, with many families across the country relying heavily on these transfers for their day-to-day needs.

Strengthening Foreign Reserves

The consistent growth in remittance inflows is considered a positive indicator for Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to rebuild its foreign reserve position, which had been critically depleted during the height of the economic crisis. Robust remittance levels ease pressure on the rupee and contribute to greater macroeconomic stability.

Authorities and economic analysts have welcomed the trend, viewing strong remittance performance as a reflection of both the resilience of Sri Lankan workers abroad and growing confidence in formal banking channels following policy measures introduced to encourage transfers through official routes.

Looking Ahead

With three months still remaining in the calendar year, total remittances for the full year are widely expected to surpass the nine-month figure, potentially setting a new benchmark for annual inflows. The government has previously introduced incentive schemes aimed at encouraging migrant workers to channel their earnings through licensed banks and authorised financial institutions rather than informal networks.

As Sri Lanka continues to pursue economic stabilisation and debt restructuring, the contribution of its overseas workforce remains an indispensable pillar of the national recovery effort.